Quad leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack, seek action against perpetrators

The Quad grouping, comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan has strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting in Washington, the foreign ministers called for urgent international cooperation to bring the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of the attack to justice.

The ministers underscored the importance of holding those responsible accountable without delay, urging all United Nations member states to extend full cooperation in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Though the statement did not name Pakistan or refer to the recent four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan in May, it reaffirmed the Quad’s collective commitment to combating terrorism and tackling cross-border threats.

The meeting was attended by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The leaders reiterated their shared vision for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region, while calling on the international community to stand united against terrorism in all its forms.