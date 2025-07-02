Won't accept three-language policy even in future: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Days after the Maharashtra government decided to withdraw orders on implementation of the three-language policy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said they will not accept such a policy even in future.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis subsequently announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut claimed, "Fadnavis is fond of setting up committees and SITs but does nothing."

"Jadhav is respected as an economist, but this committee has no relevance now.

We will not accept the three-language policy even in the future," the Rajya Sabha member asserted.