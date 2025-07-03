Former celebrity manager Disha Salian died by suicide, no foul play found in probe: Mumbai Police tell HC

MUMBAI: Former celebrity manager Disha Salian died by suicide and no foul play has been found in her death, the Mumbai police have submitted to the Bombay High Court, even as her father Satish Salian reiterated she was gangraped and murdered.

Disha Salian had jumped off the window of a flat out of her own volition, and the postmortem report mentions no signs of sexual and/or physical assault on the deceased, the police said in an affidavit filed before the HC last month.

She was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family and also because her business deals were not working out, the affidavit added.

The former celebrity manager died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of Mumbai.

The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Satish Salian filed a petition in the HC in March this year, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his daughter's death and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray.

In the plea, he claimed his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020.

He alleged that she was raped and murdered and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.