Opposition meets EC, opposes Bihar poll roll revision

NEW DELHI: Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the Election Commission on Wednesday and flagged concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Leaders from 11 parties, including the Congress, RJD, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, NCP-SP and Samajwadi Party met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners, objecting to the special scrutiny being conducted just a few months ahead of the assembly election in the state.

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of the Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in five more states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- that are going to polls next year.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said they also protested against the new directive of the poll panel for entry to the Election Commission premises that ask only party presidents to appear before it.