Manipur plans to close all relief camps by December, phased resettlement of displaced underway: Chief Secretary

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Friday said the state government is planning to shut down all relief camps by December, with the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to be carried out in three phases.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Singh said coordinated discussions had taken place with the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs, resulting in a phased plan for the return and rehabilitation of displaced persons.

"We’ve had a good round of discussions with the central government and MHA. The first phase involves those who can go back immediately — by July, and that process has already begun. The number of displaced has come down from 62,000 to 57,000," Singh said.

He added that Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts have already been assessed, and the second phase of returns is scheduled for October, followed by the third and final round by December.