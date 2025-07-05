Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

RAIPUR: Security forces have neutralised a Maoist cadre during the ongoing search operation in Chhattisgarh's strife-torn Bijapur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, the Bastar police said on Saturday.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the banned outfit in the forested terrain of Indravati National Park area of Bijapur, a joint team of security forces left for a search operation on Friday," stated the police.

"The intermittent firing continues between the troops and the Maoists. So far, a male Maoist body has been recovered by forces along with weapons from the encounter site”, the police added.

Additional details were not divulged owing to the security concerns for the security personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign in the region, as the search operation is ongoing.

In the last 18 months, as many as 415 Maoist cadres have been killed in various encounters in the Bastar Range.