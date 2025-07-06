Kasba gang rape: West Bengal governor condemns 'totalitarian power on educational institute'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed concern over the gang rape of a female student at the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

In a statement released by the Raj Bhavan Kolkata, Bose said, “No one, however powerful or well-connected, can be allowed to hold an educational institution hostage or to exert totalitarian power with elements of violence.”

The four arrested in the case are Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, who is an alumnus and a contractual employee of the college, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and a security guard, Pinaki Banerjee.