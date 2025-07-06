Nation

Kasba gang rape: West Bengal governor condemns 'totalitarian power on educational institute'

The Governor urged students to continue education without fear and demanded the administration to ensure safety of students.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.File Photo | ANI
KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed concern over the gang rape of a female student at the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

In a statement released by the Raj Bhavan Kolkata, Bose said, “No one, however powerful or well-connected, can be allowed to hold an educational institution hostage or to exert totalitarian power with elements of violence.”

The four arrested in the case are Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, who is an alumnus and a contractual employee of the college, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and a security guard, Pinaki Banerjee.

The Alipore Court on Friday extended Banerjee’s police custody till July 8. The police custody of three accused in the gang rape case also ends on that day. The four will be produced in court again on Tuesday.

The Governor urged students to continue with their studies without fear and stated that the college administration, university authorities, and law enforcement agencies are united in protecting their welfare.

Bose has also urged Vice Chancellor Prof Santa Datta (De) of the Calcutta University, to which the South Calcutta Law College was affiliated, to take every necessary step to safeguard the interests of the students and to ensure that the administration of the colleges under the varsity functions strictly in accordance with established rules and regulations, the statement added.

