West Bengal police gathers key digital evidence in South Calcutta Law College gang rape case

KOLKATA: The West Bengal police is preparing to frame charges against Manojit Mishra, the prime accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case, based on crucial digital evidence collected so far. Cyber expert Bibhas Chatterjee has been appointed as a special public prosecutor to ensure the use of digital documents as strong evidence in the case.

Police sources say that in order to ensure strict punishment for the accused involved in the incident, which took place inside the college, investigators are gathering multiple digital records, including mobile phone locations, call records, and CCTV footage.

Sources from Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, confirmed that on the night of the incident, both Mishra and the victim were present in the college. Their location was verified through mobile tower data. The police used a method called tower dumping technology, which collects records of all calls made and received in a specific area during a particular time, to confirm their presence at the scene. CCTV footage from the college has also been secured.

Additionally, police have seized Mishra’s mobile phone and recovered several important clues from it, which may further help in solving the case.