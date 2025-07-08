One IAF Rafale lost, but not shot by Pakistan: Dassault CEO

NEW DELHI: The protracted debate on loss of Indian Air Force’s Rafale combat jets with Pakistan claiming to have shot was debunked by the CEO of Dassault company which manufactures the said fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier was quoted saying no Rafale was shot down in combat, but India had lost one jet due to technical failure, and a probe into the incident is currently on.

Trappier said, French website Avion De Chasse reported, there was no enemy engagement involved in the incident. The incident “occurred at an altitude of over 12,000 metres during an extended training mission, with no enemy involvement or hostile radar contact,” the report said.

Speaking specifically on Pakistan's allegations that three Indian Dassault Rafales were reportedly shot down during Operation Sindoor, Eric Trappier said these allegations were “inaccurate and unfounded”.

Trappier took on Pakistan for false claims in a press conference held on June 15, which Avion De Chasse reported.