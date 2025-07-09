NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 26/11 accused Tahawwur; court extends custody till August 13

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawwur Rana, accused in the case linked to 26/11 Mumbai attack, officials said. The court also extended Rana's judicial custody till August 13.
According to the officials, Special NIA judge Chander jit Singh has put the supplementary charge sheet for consideration on August 13. The court is to hear Rana’s application for regular telephonic conversation with his family on July 15.
The officials said that the supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like an arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents. The NIA had filed the main charge sheet in December 2011.
Rana was produced before the special judge through video conferencing after the expiry of his judicial custody. Last month, a Delhi court extended his judicial custody until July 9.
Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, was extradited to India earlier this year after the United States Supreme Court dismissed his petition on April 4, clearing the way for his transfer.
After his arrival in May, he was placed in NIA’s judicial custody and has since been under investigation for multiple serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, committing terrorist acts, and forgery.
On June 9, the Court had granted Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call will be strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities. Due to security concerns, he was presented virtually on the last date of the hearing.
Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana.
According to NIA, Rana had allegedly conspired with David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan-based actors to orchestrate the 2008 carnage.
From November 26 to 29, 2008, ten terrorists from the Pakistan-based LeT carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai.
They had allegedly entered the city through sea route, broke into teams, and launched strikes at high-profile locations, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Leopold Café, and a Jewish center.