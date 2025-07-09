NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 26/11 accused Tahawwur; court extends custody till August 13

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawwur Rana, accused in the case linked to 26/11 Mumbai attack, officials said. The court also extended Rana's judicial custody till August 13.

According to the officials, Special NIA judge Chander jit Singh has put the supplementary charge sheet for consideration on August 13. The court is to hear Rana’s application for regular telephonic conversation with his family on July 15.

The officials said that the supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like an arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents. The NIA had filed the main charge sheet in December 2011.

Rana was produced before the special judge through video conferencing after the expiry of his judicial custody. Last month, a Delhi court extended his judicial custody until July 9.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, was extradited to India earlier this year after the United States Supreme Court dismissed his petition on April 4, clearing the way for his transfer.

After his arrival in May, he was placed in NIA’s judicial custody and has since been under investigation for multiple serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, committing terrorist acts, and forgery.