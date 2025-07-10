Nation

Kerala government to give 10 lakhs to kin of Kottayam Medical College building collapse victim

The cabinet has decided to allot the amount from the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund.
Rescue operations under way after a portion of a building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed
Rescue operations under way after a portion of a building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed (Photo | Vishnu Prathap)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Bindu Visruthan, who was killed due to the building collapse in Kottayam Medical College.

The cabinet has decided to allot the amount from the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund. The cabinet has also instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board to provide a suitable job to the victim’s son, Navaneeth.

The tragic death of the Vaikom native happened on July 3, when part of a 68-year old building in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed. Bindu and her husband Visrytan had come to the hospital for the surgery of their 20-year-old daughter. The incident sparked political outrage, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George.

Rescue operations under way after a portion of a building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed
Kottayam medical college collapse: Minister Vasavan visits Bindu’s family, hands over solatium
Rescue operations under way after a portion of a building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed
Kottayam MCH building collapse: Family, hometown bid tearful farewell to Bindu
Building collapse
Kottayam Medical College Hospital

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com