Kerala government to give 10 lakhs to kin of Kottayam Medical College building collapse victim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Bindu Visruthan, who was killed due to the building collapse in Kottayam Medical College.

The cabinet has decided to allot the amount from the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund. The cabinet has also instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board to provide a suitable job to the victim’s son, Navaneeth.

The tragic death of the Vaikom native happened on July 3, when part of a 68-year old building in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital collapsed. Bindu and her husband Visrytan had come to the hospital for the surgery of their 20-year-old daughter. The incident sparked political outrage, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George.