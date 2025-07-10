Manipur crisis: Centre to push for joint talks between Kuki, Meitei leaders

NEW DELHI: With Manipur gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, the Centre is now working on a plan to bring Kuki and Meitei leaders to the same table for a joint meeting, likely in November–December this year, officials familiar with the developments told TNIE on Thursday.

Amid ongoing ethnic clashes and insurgency in the northeastern state, a series of peace talks, major seizures of illegal weapons, and a noticeable decline in violence have raised fragile hopes among officials engaged in efforts to restore peace, they said.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We are hoping that the prevailing situation in the state continues for a few months. Provided violent clashes between the fighting groups do not occur, plans are afoot to bring together Kuki and Meitei leaders on the negotiating table and arrive at a lasting peace.”

“In their separate meetings with the MHA officials they have indicated that they wanted peace and return to normalcy,” the official added.

According to officials, security forces have achieved a breakthrough in ensuring uninterrupted movement of essential goods from the capital, Imphal, to other parts of the state, including remote hill regions.

In the past three months, the Centre initiated talks and held three rounds of negotiations each with representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities—separately—officials said, adding that the discussions were “constructive” and both sides had agreed to continue the dialogue.

The Centre is now hopeful of convening a joint meeting by the end of the year, preferably around November or December — a step considered critical to achieving lasting peace in the state.