Air India crash probe report | Both engines shut down within seconds of take-off; no action recommended for now

How did the Air India flight AI171, scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad to London on 12 June, crash almost instantly after take-off?

The preliminary report, published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) late on Friday night, confirms that both engines of the aircraft shut down within seconds of take-off.

An excerpt from the report noted:

"The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS (Indicated Airspeed) at about 08:08:42 UTC (Universal Time - 1:38 pm IST) and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec."

"The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cutoff. In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other 'why did he cutoff'. The other pilot responded that he 'did not do so'."

The report does not identify which pilot made the remarks, but states, according to the BBC, that the switches were then moved back to their normal in-flight position. This would have automatically initiated the process of reviving the engines.

The report observes that one engine was “in the process of regaining thrust at the time the aircraft crashed. The other was relit but was not yet regaining thrust.”