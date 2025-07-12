‘Canada not your playground’: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Kapil Sharma

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened comedian Kapil Sharma, saying, “Canada is not your playground” and telling him to “take back his blood money to Hindustan.”
Pannun, who heads the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and has been designated an “individual terrorist” by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the threat after the firing at Sharma’s ‘Kap’s Café’ in Surrey, British Columbia.
Earlier, Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a video message, Pannun said, “Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business.”
He questioned whether Kap’s Café was “just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva,” and added, “One business at a time?”
Pannun went on to question why Sharma “who chants Mera Bharat Mahan and openly endorses Modi's Hindutva" was investing in Canada instead of Modi's India.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for its relentless anti-India activities and actions prejudicial to India’s security and integrity.
The group continues to be involved in subversive efforts in Punjab and other regions, aiming to disrupt India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered multiple cases against Pannun and is currently probing them. His properties in India have also been seized by the NIA. In addition, the Punjab Police have registered cases against him.
Earlier, Harjit Singh Laddi, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) militant, had claimed responsibility for the attack on Sharma’s café in a video message. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest, highlighting the seriousness of his suspected involvement in cross-border extremist activities.
While earlier Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI militant, had claimed responsibility for the attack on Sharma’s café in a video message, the NIA had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to Laddi’s arrest, underscoring the gravity of his suspected involvement in cross-border extremist activities.
An officer said, “Khalistani-linked gangs abroad are targeting Indian-origin businesses in Canada.”