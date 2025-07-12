‘Canada not your playground’: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Kapil Sharma

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened comedian Kapil Sharma, saying, “Canada is not your playground” and telling him to “take back his blood money to Hindustan.”

Pannun, who heads the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and has been designated an “individual terrorist” by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the threat after the firing at Sharma’s ‘Kap’s Café’ in Surrey, British Columbia.

Earlier, Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a video message, Pannun said, “Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business.”

He questioned whether Kap’s Café was “just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva,” and added, “One business at a time?”

Pannun went on to question why Sharma “who chants Mera Bharat Mahan and openly endorses Modi's Hindutva" was investing in Canada instead of Modi's India.