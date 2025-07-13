Kolkata police forms SIT in IIM-campus rape case as victim’s father denies assault

KOLKATA: A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Kolkata Police on Saturday to investigate the alleged incident of rape by a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) on its campus. The West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

WBCW Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said that they had filed a suo motu case on Friday in connection with the IIM-C incident. “We are trying to talk to the victim and her family. We are also in touch with Haridevpur police station. Such incidents should not happen anywhere. If there is no punishment, people probably do not understand what is happening,” she said.

Although the WBCW has filed a suo motu case, National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar has expressed doubts about the incident. Expressing concern regarding the allegations of rape at IIM-C, she claimed that the information received so far suggests the allegations pertain to sexual harassment rather than rape. The NCW also wishes to speak with the victim to determine what actually occurred, she added.

Meanwhile, the SIT constituted to investigate the matter is led by an Assistant Commissioner from the South West Division of the Kolkata Police.