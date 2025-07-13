Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders bid to boost shipbuilding capabilities; 10 acres to be reclaimed

India’s shipbuilding capabilities, having strategic effect, are up for a boost, state-owned Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) planning to reclaim a huge chunk of land close to the main complex in Mumbai.

Confirming the development, a senior official of the dockyard said, “In addition to the 15 acres of land acquired earlier by us in MDL’s neighborhood, we plan to reclaim 10 acres more.” and, “this will be in line with consistent efforts being made to strengthen the shipbuilding capabilities of the country,” said the officer. Reclamation is the process of creating land by transforming water bodies.

There is a planned investment between Rs 4000–5000 crore aimed at sprucing up the infrastructure, and it will include establishing two more basins, the officer added.

The last major infrastructure added to MDL was the Kanhoji Angre wet basin, capable of berthing two frigates and two submarines for outfitting.

Going by the significance of the strategic outcomes of the indigenous shipbuilding, it will fructify into significant capability development, once complimented with further accrual of the shipbuilding capability enhancement of other shipyards.

This is to match the Chinese shipbuilding capability, which has made the Chinese PLA Navy operating the world’s fleet of over 370 ships, surpassing that of the US.

Meanwhile, the MDL is augmenting an overall increase in the throughput. A land parcel of approx. 15 acres was acquired on 29 Years Lease Term from Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), wef 01.04.2024, in order to decongest the existing Shipyard space. This land parcel is adjacent to the MDL perimeter on the southern side. The total cost of acquisition is approximately Rs 354 crore.