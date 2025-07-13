North and South blocks to become Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum as ministries relocate

Spanning approximately 1.55 lakh square meters (sqm), the upcoming project is an integral part of the Central Vista Redevelopment, involving the adaptive reuse and transformation of the early 20th-century Blocks into museum spaces.

The ministry has also prepared an indicative gallery concept with suggestive collection of 13 artefacts such as Indus Valley Terracotta Hourglass (2500–1750 BCE), Konark Sun Wheel (13th Century CE), Maurya Edict Pillar Fragment (3rd Century BCE), Gupta-Period Surya Sculpture (5th Century CE), and Chola-period Nataraja Bronze (10th–11th Century CE).

The ministry has also partnered with France Museums Développement (FMD), owing to its expertise in similar projects such as the world's largest Louvre Museum in Paris, to develop the YYBM.

Following the appointment of the consultant, the ministry will conduct detailed analysis of the heritage complex including its architectural features, structural integrity, existing services, and environmental conditions. After assessing the building conditions for adaptive reuse potential, identifying constraints and opportunities, the decision will be taken to choose artefacts, antiquities, archives, and narratives of the museum. Further, the assessment will help to understand collection and conservation requirements for display and storage of antiquities.