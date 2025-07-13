North and South blocks to become Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum as ministries relocate

NEW DELHI: With the ministries preparing to vacate the twin iconic administrative buildings--North and South Block--atop Raisina Hill, the culture ministry is also advancing its efforts to draw up visual and architectural elements; designs of galleries including immersive indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces of Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) to be in the precinct of these about century-old heritage structures.
According to the officials, the ministry will engage a consultant to develop a detailed functional programme to ensure seamless integration between architectural design, exhibition design, and visitor experience. It will outline all essential museum components including visitor services, educational spaces, library, auditoriums, conference halls, performance area, collection storage, and conservation laboratories. The ministry has also proposed to set up retail stores offering collectibles and replicas of unique artifacts, cafeteria and food courts. Total gallery area including exhibition spaces will be 60,000 sqm. The Government is expecting an estimated footfall of 10 million every year.
Spanning approximately 1.55 lakh square meters (sqm), the upcoming project is an integral part of the Central Vista Redevelopment, involving the adaptive reuse and transformation of the early 20th-century Blocks into museum spaces.
The ministry has also prepared an indicative gallery concept with suggestive collection of 13 artefacts such as Indus Valley Terracotta Hourglass (2500–1750 BCE), Konark Sun Wheel (13th Century CE), Maurya Edict Pillar Fragment (3rd Century BCE), Gupta-Period Surya Sculpture (5th Century CE), and Chola-period Nataraja Bronze (10th–11th Century CE).
The ministry has also partnered with France Museums Développement (FMD), owing to its expertise in similar projects such as the world's largest Louvre Museum in Paris, to develop the YYBM.
Following the appointment of the consultant, the ministry will conduct detailed analysis of the heritage complex including its architectural features, structural integrity, existing services, and environmental conditions. After assessing the building conditions for adaptive reuse potential, identifying constraints and opportunities, the decision will be taken to choose artefacts, antiquities, archives, and narratives of the museum. Further, the assessment will help to understand collection and conservation requirements for display and storage of antiquities.
The Central Public Work Department (CPWD) has already launched bids to execute the restoration of the North Block. It is expected to be completed in two years. The ministry operating from this building is expected to shift to the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building 3 by the end of this month. The revamp of the southern block will begin soon as the ministries occupying the space start moving out in two-three months.
Officials said that contrary to the proposed plan, simultaneous efforts had been initiated to vacate South Block along with four administrative buildings; Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Udhyog Bhawan. Top officials of the ministries operating from the South Blocks recently visited the CCS buildings, where they are being allocated space, added the officials.