After SC rap, Indore cartoonist agrees to delete caricatures of PM, RSS

NEW DELHI: The Indore-based cartoonist, Hemant Malviya, who has been booked over objectionable cartoon on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, agreed to delete these posts, after the Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on him, after noting that his conduct was inflammatory and immature.

During a brief hearing on Monday, the top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Aravind, expressed disapproval and dissatisfaction of the cartoonist's conduct.

Questioning Malviya's conduct, the apex court asked if the petitioner was willing to delete his post, to which, his lawyer, Vrinda Grover agreed to it.

She also sought interim protection in the case, on the ground that the matter was about personal liberty and that the police were knocking at his door.

"I will make a statement that I am not endorsing the objectionable comments," Grover added.