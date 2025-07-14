Rajya Sabha shake-up on cards to fill 75 vacancies next year

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha is poised for a significant shake-up with over 70 vacancies expected between April and November 2026 due to the scheduled retirement of several senior members from across the political lines.

Among the prominent MPs whose terms will end during this period are: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior BJP leader Hardeep Puri, former PM HD Deve Gowda, Vice Chairman of the House and JDU MP Harivansh, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress’s Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, TMC MP Saket Gokhale, RLP MP Upendra Kushwaha, BJP national general secretary and MP Arun Singh, DMK MP P Wilson, and several others.

In total, the House will face as many as 75 vacancies during this window, prompting fresh elections across the states to fill the seats.

Prior to those retiring in 2026, six members, including DMK’s Wilson and PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, are set to complete their six-year terms just three days after the commencement of this year’s Monsoon Session and retire on July 24. This will result in six additional vacancies.

This comes shortly after President Droupadi Murmu nominated four eminent personalities – including a former diplomat and a noted historian – to the Rajya Sabha on Saturday evening, filling four of the vacant nominated seats.