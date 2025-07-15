IIM-Calcutta rape case: Victim fails to appear to record statement, police unable to contact her

KOLKATA: The victim in the alleged rape incident on the campus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) in Joka did not appear at the Alipore court in Kolkata to record her statement.
She had also failed to appear in court on Monday.
Police have been trying to contact her since then for investigation purposes, however, according to Kolkata Police sources, they have been unable to reach her, as her phone has been switched off.
On the other hand, the accused underwent a 'medico-legal' (physical examination to identify criminal acts) test on Monday, police sources said.
Police said that the investigation process is progressing in accordance with the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). In the meantime, the investigators have spoken to the residents of the IIM-C hostel at Joka and the 'log book' of the hostel has been confiscated.
According to police sources, a forensic examination of the hostel room was conducted and samples were also collected from there.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus of the IIM-C. The alleged rape incident took place on the campus of the IIM-C on July 11.
A police official said, “There are certain discrepancies in the victim’s claims about the duration of her stay at the campus of the IIM-C. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, which place she visited, and what time she left.”