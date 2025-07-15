IIM-Calcutta rape case: Victim fails to appear to record statement, police unable to contact her

KOLKATA: The victim in the alleged rape incident on the campus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) in Joka did not appear at the Alipore court in Kolkata to record her statement.

She had also failed to appear in court on Monday.

Police have been trying to contact her since then for investigation purposes, however, according to Kolkata Police sources, they have been unable to reach her, as her phone has been switched off.

On the other hand, the accused underwent a 'medico-legal' (physical examination to identify criminal acts) test on Monday, police sources said.

Police said that the investigation process is progressing in accordance with the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). In the meantime, the investigators have spoken to the residents of the IIM-C hostel at Joka and the 'log book' of the hostel has been confiscated.