Security forces gun down Maoist in Jharkhand’s Bokaro; CoBRA jawan, villager killed in crossfire

RANCHI: The security forces have reportedly gunned down top Maoist Kunwar Manjhi, having a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, in the forests of Kashitand under the Gomia police station in Bokaro in the early hours of Wednesday, July 15.

At the same time, a villager was also hit by the bullets fired by the Maoists during the encounter and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

One CoBRA jawan of 209 Battalion has received a serious bullet injury on his head during the encounter, and was airlifted immediately to Ranchi for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Bokaro Range IG Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi said that in the early hours of Wednesday, there was information about a squad of Maoists being active around Lugu Pahar.

“After Kunwar was killed, his AK-47 rifle was also recovered by the police. CoBRA Jawan also Pranaveshwar was martyred in the sudden attack by the Maoists,” said the IG.

Martyr Pranaveshwar was a resident of Assam, he added.

According to the information received from the police headquarters, the security forces had started an operation in the forests following a tip-off about the movement of Maoists.

Meanwhile, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces. In retaliation, the security forces also opened fire, killing two of their cadres.

Many other Maoists are also reported to have been shot at in the firing. Bokaro SP informed that the encounter is still going on. He, however, refused to share any details in this regard.