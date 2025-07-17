INDIA bloc to meet at Kharge's residence in Delhi on July 19 over EC’s voter list revision in Bihar

PATNA: Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on July 19 to chalk out further course of action against ongoing Election Commission (EC)’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Sharing the information with the media, INDIA bloc co-ordination committee chairman Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the issue required a stronger protest, as it concerned people's citizenship.

“Deletion of names from electoral rolls will deprive people of all government’s welfare schemes,” he asserted.

Leaders of opposition parties are expected to deliberate key issues to be raised during Monsoon session of parliament at the Congress president’s residence in the national capital on July 19.

The issue of ongoing voters’ revision exercise in poll-bound Bihar is also to be taken up for deliberation at the meeting.