Indian Navy commissions indigenous Diving Support Vessel to boost underwater operations

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned first of its kind ship, an indigenously built Diving Support Vessel (DSV) which will be reinforcing its strategic maritime posture across the Indian Ocean Region at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam in the presence of the MoS (Def) Sanjay Seth.

DSV has been indigenously designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam. On commissioning, the ship will join the Eastern Naval Command to support deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations.

Main roles of the vessel include undertaking deep sea diving and conducting rescue operations from distressed submarines.

The commissioning of Nistar and its induction into the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command will not only enhance India's operational preparedness in the underwater domain, but will also reinforce its strategic maritime posture across the Indian Ocean Region.

The approx Rs 2,400 cr project of two Diving Support Vessels (Nistar & Nipun) were launched in September 2022.

TNIE earlier reported the exhaustive list of Capital Ship and Submarine projects of the Indian Navy, which included these two DSVs. It included 61 warships which are under various stages of construction. Various projects for construction of 17 warships and nine Submarines are under the advanced stages of approvals.