'Divisive agenda of Assam BJP crossed all limits,' says Mamata; Himanta accuses Bengal CM of 'appeasement' politics

KOLKATA: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the BJP is the only party that "protects Bengali 'ashmita' (pride)", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Assam for "threatening" Bengali-speaking people in the northeastern state, who want to "peacefully coexist, respecting all languages and religions."

Refuting the allegation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Banerjee of "encouraging illegal encroachment" by a particular community and "appeasing" the religious community for vote banks.

Taking to X on Saturday, Banerjee said, "The second most spoken language in the country, Bangla, is also the second most spoken language of Assam. To threaten citizens, who want to coexist peacefully respecting all languages and religions, with persecution for upholding their own mother tongue is discriminatory and unconstitutional."

Accusing the BJP of employing "divisive agenda" in Assam, Banerjee said the BJP has "crossed all limits" and the people will fight back.

She added, "I stand with every fearless citizen who is fighting for the dignity of their language and identity, and their democratic rights."