Indus Waters Treaty termination will benefit J&K, have far-reaching impact on Pakistan: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR: After the United States designated the militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a strong statement on Saturday.

TRF was behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

He said there are still a few elements in the region who "speak the language of TRF."

He also asserted that terminating the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is a befitting response to Pakistan and would have far-reaching consequences, as the country heavily depends on the Indus river system.

“India's water will now flow within India and remain in India. With the termination of IWT, we now have full control over the Jhelum and Chenab rivers,” LG Sinha said at a function in Jammu.

He also said that the termination of IWT would benefit J&K immensely, which will be able to harness its real hydro power potential.

“The barren areas of Jammu can be irrigated and there will be new momentum in the development of infrastructure in J&K.”

India suspended IWT with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony wala were killed.

"India will now create infrastructure, power plants and diversion to new areas with proper infrastructure to use the water and it will enable construction of new reservoirs," he added.