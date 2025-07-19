'Modi is murdering Constitution,' alleges Kharge at Karnataka government event; slams PM for not visiting Manipur

MYSURU: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "murdering" the Constitution, asserting that people of the country would not allow the BJP and RSS to alter it.

He was addressing a mega convention organised by the Karnataka government, where development works worth over Rs 2,500 crore for Mysuru were inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

"BJP and RSS are talking about amending or rewriting the Constitution. You may try how much ever you want, the people of this country will not allow you to change the Constitution. If you (people) allow them to change the Constitution, you will not have any rights," Kharge warned the gathering.

"Modi, you became the Chief Minister and Prime Minister because of the Constitution, you bowed to the Constitution before entering the Parliament, but Modi is today murdering the same Constitution."

"BJP and RSS are every day making attempts to remove this Constitution," he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and several ministers of the state government were present at the event.

During his address, Kharge also hit out at the PM for visiting 42 countries, but not conflict-hit Manipur.