Hindus to become minority in Assam in 10 years: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Citing demographic changes in Assam due to alleged illegal migration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Hindus are likely to become a minority in the state within the next 10 years.

“If you compare the demography of Assam in 1951 with that of the present day, it has reached a point where the Assamese and Hindus will become minorities in the next 10 years. We must revive a community staring at extinction,” Sarma told the media.

Reflecting on the past four years, the Chief Minister said they had been years of satisfaction for the BJP-led government, during which several achievements were made despite attempts to derail its efforts.

“We reclaimed 1.29 lakh bighas of land, and this endeavour is ongoing,” he said.

According to Sarma, the reclaimed land at Orang has become a habitat for one-horned rhinoceroses and tigers.

“At Borsola, a solar project has been set up. Elephants have returned to Lumding. The reclaimed land at Burapahar now provides a safe haven for tigers and rhinos. Paikan, once covered with teak plantations, will be green again,” he said, referring to areas cleared of encroachments.