Hindus to become minority in Assam in 10 years: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Citing demographic changes in Assam due to alleged illegal migration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Hindus are likely to become a minority in the state within the next 10 years.
“If you compare the demography of Assam in 1951 with that of the present day, it has reached a point where the Assamese and Hindus will become minorities in the next 10 years. We must revive a community staring at extinction,” Sarma told the media.
Reflecting on the past four years, the Chief Minister said they had been years of satisfaction for the BJP-led government, during which several achievements were made despite attempts to derail its efforts.
“We reclaimed 1.29 lakh bighas of land, and this endeavour is ongoing,” he said.
According to Sarma, the reclaimed land at Orang has become a habitat for one-horned rhinoceroses and tigers.
“At Borsola, a solar project has been set up. Elephants have returned to Lumding. The reclaimed land at Burapahar now provides a safe haven for tigers and rhinos. Paikan, once covered with teak plantations, will be green again,” he said, referring to areas cleared of encroachments.
Two days earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the people of Assam, particularly Hindus, were becoming a “hopeless minority” in their own land, a transformation he claimed occurred over the past six decades.
“We have lost our culture, our land, our temples. The law provides us no remedy. That is why we are desperate, not for revenge, but for survival. Yes, we may be fighting a losing battle. But we will go down fighting ,with dignity, within the bounds of law, and for the soul of Assam,” he had stated.
Meanwhile, the eviction drives in Assam have raised concerns in neighbouring Nagaland. A student organisation there expressed apprehension over a possible influx of displaced illegal immigrants into the state.
“It is pertinent to note that alleged illegal immigrants residing in areas adjacent to Naga-inhabited regions along the Assam–Nagaland border are in close proximity to villages within Nagaland.
This situation further heightens the risks of conflict, displacement, and demographic pressure on our vulnerable border communities,” the Western Sumi Students’ Union said in a statement issued on Monday.
The Assam government is now preparing to carry out an eviction drive at Uriamghat, near the Assam–Nagaland border.
Amid ongoing land survey operations in Golaghat district, illegal settlers have reportedly begun vacating the area.