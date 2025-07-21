Kapil Sibal praises Dhankhar’s tenure, calls him 'A friend of friends'

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal chose not to speculate on the reasons behind the unexpected move but offered warm words in praise of Dhankhar’s conduct in office.

“I am not going to speculate as to why he has resigned. He has cited health reasons, and I accept that. I don’t want to go beyond what he has said,” Sibal said on Monday.

Describing Dhankhar as one of the most engaged presiding officers the Upper House has seen in recent years, Sibal said, “He was one of the most proactive Chairmen of the Rajya Sabha that we have seen over the years. He would always persuade members on both sides to work together.”

Sibal highlighted Dhankhar’s consistent efforts to foster dialogue and unity across the political aisle, noting, “Ultimately, we work for the country, and he always advised us to keep that in mind. We have different perceptions, so sometimes that advice was not followed, for reasons that are obvious, but he tried.”

In an emotional tribute, Sibal described Dhankhar’s personal qualities as equally memorable as his constitutional role. “He had a golden heart, a warm, golden heart, a clear mind, and he was a friend of friends. I’m sorry that he has resigned,” he said.

Dhankhar’s resignation, officially attributed to health concerns, has triggered widespread political reaction and speculation, given his active role in parliamentary affairs and ongoing political developments.