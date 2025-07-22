Chandan Mishra murder case: Two accused injured in police encounter, one held

PATNA: Two individuals suspected to be involved in the killing of undertrial prisoner Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra of Buxar district on July 17, were injured in an early morning encounter with the special task force (STF) and Bhojpur police on Tuesday.

The injured, identified as Balwant Kumar Singh, a native of Buxar, and Ravi Ranjan Singh, a native of Bhojpur, have been admitted to a hospital at Ara for treatment.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Buxar-native Abhishek Kumar Singh, has been arrested.

Two pistols, one desi kutta (country-made pistol), two magazines and four live cartridges have been recovered from the site of encounter, which falls under Bihia police station limits in Bhojpur district.

The joint STF-district police team, led by station house officer (SHO) of Bihia, cordoned off the area where the accused were hiding based on a tip. The team asked the accused to surrender. However, the accused opened fire at the police team. The police also opened fire in self-defence, injuring the two suspects.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhojpur, Raj said that raids were underway to arrest others involved in the murder of Chandan Mishra. A posse of armed police force has been deployed in the Bihia police station area after the early morning encounter, he added.

On July 17, Balwant had brought all the shooters to Paras HMRI hospital where Chandan Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was undergoing treatment. A group of five shooters, led by Tausif Raja alias Badshad, fired at Mishra in the Hospital's ICU.

Balwant has been named as an accused in an FIR lodged by Mishra's father at the Shastrinagar police station in Patna.

Tausif and his three associates were earlier arrested from Kolkata, and brought to Patna on transit remand. Tausif, a resident of Phulwarisharif in Patna, has been taken under police remand for further interrogation.