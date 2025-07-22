Dhankhar's resignation will force a rethink in BJP on Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would force a rethink in the BJP over the "compulsion" to continue with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as the NDA's leader in Bihar.

Referring to a recent statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Yadav also predicted that after the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, Kumar will meet the same fate as Eknath Shinde, the former Maharashtra CM who had to make way for the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

"Dhankhar's resignation has given rise to the question, what is the compulsion for the BJP to keep backing Nitish Kumar, who seems to be not in his senses," said the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, when he was asked about the sudden development and its possible impact on the state.

Dhankhar, who turned 74 a couple of months ago, resigned from the top constitutional post on Monday, citing health reasons.

Yadav's party colleague Akhtarul Islam Shahin had said earlier in the day that the resignation was "a BJP conspiracy to shunt Nitish Kumar" by getting the 75-year-old, but proactive, politician appointed to a post deemed to be politically inconsequential.