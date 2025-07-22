Hidden cameras, Pegasus-like systems were used to honeytrap MLAs of MVA government: Sena (UBT)

MUMBAI: Hidden cameras and a Pegasus-like surveillance system were used to honeytrap Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs and MPs, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Tuesday.

A Saamana editorial stated that some MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP switched loyalties due to pressure from Central agencies.

At least 18 MLAs and four MPs were "honeytrapped," prompting them to join hands with the BJP to save their image.

It further said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had alleged that MPs and MLAs were blackmailed and as a former leader of the opposition, his remarks must be taken seriously.

"Hidden cameras and a Pegasus-like system from Israel were used (for surveillance) to its fullest extent. It is now clear that the MVA government collapsed due to this (honey) trapping," the editorial said.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group.

The BJP had a system to honeytrap, and even policemen conducted surveillance on the opposition, the Saamana said.