Is Manipur Assembly alive, dead or ‘constitutionally deemed’ to be dissolved?: Congress to governor

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Manipur on Tuesday petitioned Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging him to clarify the status of the 12th state Assembly since the imposition of President’s rule on February 13.

The ethnic violence-hit state was placed under President’s rule days after the Chief Minister N Biren Singh had stepped down.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the Congress asked if the Assembly is alive, dead or “constitutionally deemed to be dissolved” from the midnight of February 11.

“…the Hon’ble Governor fixed the date of the 7th Assembly session for 10.02.2025 in order to comply with the 6-month timeline prescribed under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India between two sittings of the House,” the Congress said in the memorandum.

“Since the last sitting of the House was held on 12.08.2024, therefore, as per Article 174 (1) of the Constitution, the next sitting ought to have been mandatorily held on or before 11.02.2025,” the party further stated.

However, the Congress added, there were two events on February 9 – Singh resigned as the chief minister and the governor declared his January 24, 2025 order summoning a sitting of the Assembly on February 11 as ‘null and void.’