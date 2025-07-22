Maharashtra Agriculture Minister sparks row by calling state government beggar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate stirred controversy by referring to the Mahayuti-led state government as a "beggar."
While speaking about crop loan insurance, Kokate remarked that the state government charges only one rupee from farmers. “The reality is that even a beggar does not accept one rupee as alms, but the state government is collecting it from farmers. This shows who is truly rich and who is the beggar,” Kokate said.
Later, he clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion to target him politically.
Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had not seen Kokate’s statement directly but asserted that calling one’s own government a beggar is inappropriate.
“The financial condition of Maharashtra is very good. It is one of the most progressive and developed states. We are the only state to increase investment in the agriculture sector. We have committed Rs 5,000 crore annually, a total of Rs 25,000 crore over the next five years.
Moreover, Maharashtra has managed to keep its debt within permissible limits. Our fiscal deficit is only 3%, whereas other states have a deficit of 4–5%. There is no cause for concern about the state's financial status,” Fadnavis said.
Commenting on the video showing him allegedly playing online Junglee Rummy during an Assembly session, which sparked demands for his resignation from the opposition, Kokate said he has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for the past 25 years and is well aware of the House's rules and procedures.
He claimed the video was misleading and that the game screen appeared while he was trying to check the news. “If I am found guilty, I am ready to resign before the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a fair investigation, the truth will come out.
The opposition has no real issues, so they are blowing small matters out of proportion,” Kokate said.
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar shared the video online and questioned Kokate’s explanation, saying, “The clip is 45 seconds long. Who takes so much time to skip an advertisement ,even if we assume it was just an ad?”
In response, Kokate said, “I am not very familiar with mobile phones and their functions, so it took me 45 seconds to skip the Junglee Rummy advertisement. I am not as clever as Rohit Pawar; that’s why it took me longer.”