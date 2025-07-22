Maharashtra Agriculture Minister sparks row by calling state government beggar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate stirred controversy by referring to the Mahayuti-led state government as a "beggar."

While speaking about crop loan insurance, Kokate remarked that the state government charges only one rupee from farmers. “The reality is that even a beggar does not accept one rupee as alms, but the state government is collecting it from farmers. This shows who is truly rich and who is the beggar,” Kokate said.

Later, he clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion to target him politically.

Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had not seen Kokate’s statement directly but asserted that calling one’s own government a beggar is inappropriate.

“The financial condition of Maharashtra is very good. It is one of the most progressive and developed states. We are the only state to increase investment in the agriculture sector. We have committed Rs 5,000 crore annually, a total of Rs 25,000 crore over the next five years.

Moreover, Maharashtra has managed to keep its debt within permissible limits. Our fiscal deficit is only 3%, whereas other states have a deficit of 4–5%. There is no cause for concern about the state's financial status,” Fadnavis said.