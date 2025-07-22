Vice President pick likely from Backward class, someone 'neutral and seasoned'

NEW DELHI: A majority of NDA leaders, preferring to remain anonymous, citing political reasons, appeared more confident about electing an experienced, neutral and seasoned individual as the next Vice-President.

They expressed that it would be someone representing a significant portion of the pichhara (backward) classes.

Speaking to TNIE, in the premises of Parliament, several NDA MPs from both the Upper and Lower Houses, requesting anonymity, hinted at a strong possibility of candidate being from backward or extremely backward community.

“Jo bhi hoga aisa lagata hai picchare varg se hoga” (Whosoever it will be, as it appears now, he will be from the backwards classes). What exactly prompted Dhankhar to resign, however, remains one of the biggest political mysteries.

Yet, speculation continues to swirl across the corridors of Parliament that either Bihar or West Bengal may be represented in the second-highest constitutional office -- potentially ushering in another political surprise.

“Ram Nath Thakur—Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare—is one of the prominent names doing the rounds as the most likely candidate,” a senior BJP source said.

He further said, "Thakur is the son of the Bharat Ratna awardee and former (late) Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and belongs to the Nai (barber) community, an ati-pichhara caste”. Nadda, BJP's current president's name is also doing the rounds. When questioned on how this could be feasible, noting that he occupies concurrent charge of the Health Ministry, a senior BJP source clarified that a cabinet reshuffle is likely after the Monsoon Session.

He may resign from the post before being declared the Vice-Presidential candidate, and his ministry could be temporarily handed over to another cabinet minister as an additional charge.

Dhankhar’s resignation remains enigmatic, with reasons known only to him till date. But, there are, however, a few circulating theories -- including speculation of friction between him and the government on certain issues.

This development has also brought Bihar CM Nitish Kumar back into political discussions.

“His (Nitish Kumar's) name has not come up only this time; it has been speculated for the last few years. But this does not seem to be happening,” said a senior JDU member, refusing to accept that this speculation carries a much possibility.

Among the other names surfacing in the power corridors are senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, present Bihar Governor Md. Arif Khan, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Harivansh, currently Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who is managing the House in the wake of Dhankhar’s resignation.

“Despite all these names, you know our government springs a surprise,” one senior BJP source cryptically remarked, hinting that a person from West Bengal may still be in consideration.