'Who are they, what is their party position?': Tharoor hits back at K Muraleedharan

NEW DELHI: Days after Kerala Congress leader K Muraleedharan's scathing criticism of him, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday asked who are these people making such remarks and what party position they hold.

Muraleedharan on Sunday hit out at Tharoor again, saying that he will not be invited to any party programme in the state capital till he changes his stance on the national security issue.

Muraleedharan said Tharoor, also a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, was no longer considered "one of us."

Asked about the remarks, Tharoor told reporters, "First of all, it seems to me that the people saying this also have to have a basis for saying this. Who are they? What is their party's position? I would like to know."

Speaking with reporters, Muraleedharan had said, "Till he (Tharoor) changes his stance, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event."