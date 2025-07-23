Congress took stand in J&K that it'll not join cabinet till statehood is restored: Digvijaya Singh

NEW DELHI: The Congress has taken a stand in Jammu and Kashmir that it will not join the cabinet until statehood is restored there, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday.

The party also vowed to intensify its movement demanding restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress claimed that even though elections have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir, the elected government has no power, with the lieutenant governor given all kinds of authority.

Singh said there is a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir but the Congress has decided not to join the cabinet until statehood is restored there.

"Today, the situation is so bad that the chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir is stopped by police and no government file can move forward without the approval of the LG.

In such a scenario, it is very important for Jammu and Kashmir to be granted statehood to fulfil the promises made to the public," Singh said at a press conference here, along with Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and AICC general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Naseer Hussain.