'Handled with utmost professionalism': India on UK news report claiming wrong bodies returned after Air India crash

NEW DELHI: India has strongly dismissed a British media report claiming that the remains of victims from the recent Air India crash were mistakenly sent to the wrong families in the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that all bodies were treated with "utmost professionalism and dignity."

Responding to the report published by the Daily Mail, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian authorities followed all established protocols during the identification and repatriation process.

"We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side since these concerns were raised. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and due regard for the dignity of the deceased," Jaiswal said on Wednesday.