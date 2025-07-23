'Handled with utmost professionalism': India on UK news report claiming wrong bodies returned after Air India crash

NEW DELHI: India has strongly dismissed a British media report claiming that the remains of victims from the recent Air India crash were mistakenly sent to the wrong families in the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that all bodies were treated with "utmost professionalism and dignity."
Responding to the report published by the Daily Mail, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian authorities followed all established protocols during the identification and repatriation process.
"We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side since these concerns were raised. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and due regard for the dignity of the deceased," Jaiswal said on Wednesday.
The British newspaper had cited unnamed sources from two families who claimed they received the wrong bodies, leading to severe emotional distress and disrupted funeral arrangements.
According to the report, one family had to cancel funeral plans after discovering the remains in the coffin were not those of their loved one.
The report further claimed that at least two cases of mistaken identity had surfaced, with concerns that more may exist.
Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s commitment to cooperating with UK authorities in resolving any concerns that may arise. "We continue to work with the UK authorities to address any issues related to this matter," he said.
The tragic crash occurred when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all 241 people on board, including 52 British nationals.
An additional 19 people on the ground also lost their lives, while 67 others sustained serious injuries.
A preliminary investigation report released on July 10 by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that both of the aircraft’s fuel control switches were found in the cut-off position post-takeoff, which led to a loss of engine power and ultimately the crash.
