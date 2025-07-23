Sustainable development not using bulldozers raising forests: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the need for sustainable development but advised against the use of bulldozers to clear forests in order to achieve it.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a suo motu case over large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Telangana.

"I am myself an advocate for sustainable development, but that doesn't mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle," Chief Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench about several private parties wishing to respond to the state's affidavit.

The bench took note of the statement and posted the hearing on August 13.