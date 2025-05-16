Kancha Gachibowli: Restore forest or risk prison for top officials, SC warns Telangana

DELHI: Warning the Telangana government of stern action if no decision is taken on the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest, the Supreme Court on Thursday said felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be “pre-planned”.

“The Telangana government has to restore the forest or its officials could land in jail,” said a two-judge bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the felling of trees at the forest area in Kancha Gachibowli, the bench had stayed felling of flora at the site and warned the state chief secretary of consequences if its order was not complied with.

The bench questioned why trees were felled taking advantage of a long weekend when the courts were not available.