Punjab Police reveal bomb threats to Golden Temple were sent through 'dark net', VPN

CHANDIGARH: Police have revealed that the emails sent to the Shiromani Parkhandak Gurdwara Committee (SGPC) threatening to bomb the Golden Temple were sent via the 'Dark Net' and 'Virtual Private Network' (VPN).

Sources said that the SGPC received nine threats via email since July 14. Three days ago, Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport at Amritsar received an RDX blast threat, following which the CISF and Punjab Police tightened the security around the airport. On July 18, the Nanakjhira Gurdwara management in Bidar in Karnataka also received an RDX blast threat.

Sources said that all threatening emails had similar content, as the sender repeatedly raised issues related to the people of Tamil Nadu, criticising the government of that state.

"We strongly believe that the emails were sent from Tamil Nadu, but we have to substantiate it with technical evidence. We have approached a US-based software company and its subsidiary companies, which can provide the source of the same; we are waiting for a response. We have also informed central agencies," said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The police arrested Shubham Dubey from Faridabad in Haryana following a technical probe. His laptop and mobile were seized and sent for forensic analysis.