Supreme Court stays Bombay HC verdict acquitting 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High court's judgement acquitting all 12 accused in the in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. The court, however, said there was no question of bringing the 12 back to prison.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh, also issued notices to all the 12 accused, after hearing the criminal appeals filed by the State of Maharashtra govt challenging the Bombay HC judgment.

During a brief hearing on Thursday, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Maharashtra, requested the top court for a stay of the judgment, citing that some of the observations made by the HC in the verdict can impact other pending trials under the MCOCA.

Mehta also clarified that he was not seeking an order from the apex court to direct the accused persons, who have been released from prison following the judgment, to surrender.

After hearing the submissions from Mehta, the apex court stayed the HC verdict.