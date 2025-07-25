Delay in assent to bills: SC allows Kerala to withdraw pleas against State Governor

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Kerala government to withdraw its pleas against the state Governor over the delay in approving bills passed by the state assembly.

"We allow the petitioner to withdraw the plea," said a two-judge bench of Justices P. S. Narasimha and A. S. Chandurkar.

The top court passed the order after former Attorney General of India and senior advocate K. K. Venugopal, appearing for the Kerala government, sought the withdrawal of the plea, citing that the issue had become infructuous in view of the recent judgment passed on April 8 in the Tamil Nadu Governor case.

During the course of the hearing on Friday, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the top and senior law officers of the Centre opposed the Kerala government’s submission for withdrawal of the plea and urged the court to await its decision on the President’s reference under Article 143 of the Constitution regarding the grant of assent to bills.

"Let the matter be heard. The Tamil Nadu judgment (of April 8) perhaps needs to be referred to a larger Bench. There is also a Presidential reference now," the Attorney General submitted.

Eventually, however, the top court refused to entertain the Union's plea and allowed the Kerala government to withdraw its petition.