Election Commission appoints Returning Officer, Assistant ROs to elect Vice-President

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Friday appointed a Returning Officer and two Assistant Returning Officers for the conduct of Vice-Presidential polls.

Commission stated that the requisite Gazette Notification in this regard specifying the schedule of the election would be issued separately later in the day.

The Commission in an official statement said that in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody as Returning Officer for the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election, 2025.

ECI has also appointed Ms. Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat and Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat as Assistant Returning Officers during the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025”.

The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the V-P is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made there under, namely ‘The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974’.

Under Section 3 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Election Commission, in consultation with the Central Government, appoints a Returning Officer, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more Assistant Returning Officers.

“As per convention, either Secretary General, Lok Sabha or Secretary General, Rajya Sabha is appointed as the Returning Officer by rotation. During the last Vice-Presidential election, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha was appointed as the Returning Officer,” the poll panel said.