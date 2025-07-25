Rahul admits 'shortcomings' in protecting OBC interests, vows course correction amid caste census push

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday acknowledged that it was his "mistake" and not that of the party that they could not get a caste census conducted earlier, saying he is correcting that now.

Gandhi further said he committed a "mistake" in his political career of 21 years, which is not protecting the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) section as much as he should have done.

Addressing the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the caste census in Telangana is a "political earthquake" that will cause a huge "aftershock" in the country.

"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things wrong," Gandhi said.

"When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks... But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake -- I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have," he said.