Mamata 'weaponising' language, alleges BJP; TMC accuses saffron party of 'conspiring to harass' Bengali people

KOLKATA: The political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the alleged harassment and torture of Bengali-speaking people from West Bengal in various BJP-ruled states continued on Saturday as the BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for vote-bank politics.

In response, the Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP is harassing the people of Bengal, while stating that as long as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is there, no one can deport a Bengali citizen.

Earlier, Gurugram Police reportedly detained 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Claiming that Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them, Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar told the media that the process to deport them has begun.

Referring to the statement of Gurugram Police, head of BJP’s National IT cell Amit Malviya in a post on X, said, “Mamata Banerjee will now shed copious tears for illegal Bangladeshis, claiming they "speak Bangla” and should be treated as her guests. This isn’t compassion, it is the worst kind of perversion, where language is weaponised to justify illegality.”