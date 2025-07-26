Opposition loses more than government when Parliament is disrupted: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that frequent disruptions in the House hurt the Opposition more, as they lose the crucial opportunity to hold the government accountable.

The remarks came after the first week of the ongoing monsoon session was largely washed out due to repeated protests by Opposition MPs.

Speaking at the Sansad Ratna Awards event organised by Prime Point Foundation, Rijiju recalled how bureaucrats sometimes express relief when Parliament is adjourned.

"Let me tell you, officers are relieved when Parliament doesn't function because they escape the grilling. The government can be held accountable in Parliament. When the House runs, ministers face tough questions. When it adjourns within minutes, those questions don't even get raised. Opposition loses more than the government when Parliament is disrupted," he said.

"Those who stall the House think they are damaging the government, but in truth, they are weakening their own role in a democracy," Rijiju added.

Reinforcing the importance of parliamentary accountability, the minister said, "In any democracy, the government must answer to the people through Parliament. That is why allowing the House to run is essential for a functioning democracy."

Reflecting on his journey in Parliament, Rijiju said he never considered Opposition MPs as adversaries.

"We are all colleagues. Before 2014, most of my parliamentary career has been on the Opposition benches. Political rivalries may exist, but there is no enmity," he said.