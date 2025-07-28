SC questions IIT Kharagpur, Sharda University over student suicides; seeks details of prevention measures

During the hearing on Monday, the lawyer for IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University informed the Supreme Court that first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged in connection with both the incidents.

After being informed of these facts, the court said it will not make any further observations and clarified that the probe can continue in the case.

The SC said they were informed that an FIR was lodged by the father of the deceased in connection with the Sharda University case and the investigation is in progress let it proceed in accordance with law.

Highlighting the other case that occured at IIT Kharagpur, the court said that it received information that the management filed a complaint within 30 minutes of learning of the suicide. "The investigation in this regard is also in progress. Let the investigation continue in the right direction," said the Bench in its order, fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks.

When a lawyer told the judges that a student died by suicide at IIT Delhi on June 4 but an FIR has not yet been registered so far, the court directed the amicus will take up the issue and act accordingly.

Acting on the directions of the top court, Bhatt said, in the Sharda University student suicide case, the body of the girl was shifted by university staff even before police came. As per police officials, since multiple people left fingerprints, crime scene got compromised.

Similarly, in the IIT Kharagpur case, she was informed by university's Registrar that though a post mortem was conducted but details weren't known yet.

The case pertains to Ritam Mandal, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student of IIT Kharagpur, allegedly died by suicide on July 18. She was a resident of Kolkata and was studying in a five-year dual degree program. This is the fourth such case in the IIT Kharagpur campus since January this year.

Jyoti Sharma, a second-year BDS student, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of Sharda University located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.