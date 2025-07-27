SC to hear suo motu case over student suicides at IIT-Kharagpur, Sharda University on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear, on Monday, July 28, the suo motu cognizance (SMC) proceedings it initiated on July 21 over the recent student suicide deaths at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, is expected to hear the SMC case on Monday. On July 21, before taking up the matter suo motu, the court had directed both institutions to submit their responses on the incidents.

The top court appointed senior advocate Aparna Bhatt as amicus curiae - the lawyer appointed to assist the SC in the case - and asked her to provide detailed information on the matter.

Acting on the directions of the top court, Bhatt said that in the Sharda University student suicide case, the girl’s body was moved by university staff before the police arrived. According to police officials, multiple people left fingerprints, compromising the crime scene.

The victim, Jyoti Sharma was a second-year BDS student who allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of Sharda University.

The court had earlier said that "something is wrong".