Ajit Pawar in fix over NCP MLA Kokate's resignation for playing rummy in assembly

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, led NCP, is divided over sacking agriculture minister and NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate over his playing online rummy during the state legislative assembly’s monsoon session that recently concluded.
The people close to DCM Ajit Pawar said that Mr Pawar this time decided to give reprieve to Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate as a last chance to improve his conduct as minister and avoid stoking the controversy further. “Ajit Pawar has taken the feedback from Mr Kokate’s department, and the majority of the staffers gave positive feedback about the minister and his warm and friendly style. Mr Kokate's led agriculture department was in the top five departments in the chief minister's 100 days program because of its several initiatives and schemes for the farmers. The chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is personally happy with Kokate’s performance as minister and his work, but not happy with his controversial remarks. The minister has also started cleaning the system and bringing new ideas and innovations, such as the use of artificial intelligence on a larger scale that will not only reduce the input cost but also increase production as well. This AI will give multiple benefits to farmers,” said a person who requested anonymity.
He further added Mr Kokate was only minister who sought IAS officer V Radha as secretary of his department. “Mr Kokate has even wrote letter to chief minister getting V Radha as secretary of his agriculture department. Otherwise, most of the ministers asks for her transfer from their department because of her non nonsense approach towards the corruptions and malpractice. No ministers want the upright officer, but here Mr Kokate turned the exception. V Radha was given another assignment therefore she could join agriculture department. But this right approach of Mr Kokate is appreciated,’” said senior government officer adding in six months period, agriculture ministry has credited Rs 46,000 crore in 1.2 crore farmers bank account as financial assistance.
The senior NCP leader said the argument against going is that the agriculture ministry has taken several good steps but due to controversial statements of the minister, no positive buzz and campaign has happened. “Therefore, agriculture ministry has not able go connect the party and expand it’s footprint through these welfare schemes. Mr Pawar also wants to how much his party ministers are working to help the party through their work. If Kokate promise to work on it, then he may get another but it will be last chance to work as minister. Mr Pawar is losing the patience,” he added requested anonymity.
He further said that Ajit Pawar do taking about Mr Kokate and his demand of resignation by opposition, but there is no such instructions to agriculture minister at all and not even called him as well. “Mr Pawar wants to retain Mr Kokate as signal and opportunity to him to groom the leadership in Nasik and North Maharashtra. Besides, if Kokate’s resignation is taken now, then it will also send the message that Mr Pawar has succumbed to opposition’s pressure tactics while another DCM Eknath Shinde is protecting his ministers and brushing any talk of their resignation as well,” he added requested anonymity.