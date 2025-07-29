Ajit Pawar in fix over NCP MLA Kokate's resignation for playing rummy in assembly

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, led NCP, is divided over sacking agriculture minister and NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate over his playing online rummy during the state legislative assembly’s monsoon session that recently concluded.

The people close to DCM Ajit Pawar said that Mr Pawar this time decided to give reprieve to Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate as a last chance to improve his conduct as minister and avoid stoking the controversy further. “Ajit Pawar has taken the feedback from Mr Kokate’s department, and the majority of the staffers gave positive feedback about the minister and his warm and friendly style. Mr Kokate's led agriculture department was in the top five departments in the chief minister's 100 days program because of its several initiatives and schemes for the farmers. The chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is personally happy with Kokate’s performance as minister and his work, but not happy with his controversial remarks. The minister has also started cleaning the system and bringing new ideas and innovations, such as the use of artificial intelligence on a larger scale that will not only reduce the input cost but also increase production as well. This AI will give multiple benefits to farmers,” said a person who requested anonymity.

He further added Mr Kokate was only minister who sought IAS officer V Radha as secretary of his department. “Mr Kokate has even wrote letter to chief minister getting V Radha as secretary of his agriculture department. Otherwise, most of the ministers asks for her transfer from their department because of her non nonsense approach towards the corruptions and malpractice. No ministers want the upright officer, but here Mr Kokate turned the exception. V Radha was given another assignment therefore she could join agriculture department. But this right approach of Mr Kokate is appreciated,’” said senior government officer adding in six months period, agriculture ministry has credited Rs 46,000 crore in 1.2 crore farmers bank account as financial assistance.