Back-to-back school building collapses in Rajasthan raise alarm: Jhalawar, Jaisalmer, and now Udaipur

In a separate incident, a portion of the plaster ceiling at the Amba Khadra Anganwadi Centre in Eklingpura village of Gram Panchayat Manvakheda collapsed late at night.

No children were present at the time, averting a major mishap. However, the incident has left Anganwadi workers and local children shocked.

Villagers claimed that they had repeatedly informed the Panchayat and concerned departments about the dangerous condition of the building, but no repairs had been initiated.

These incidents point to serious negligence by the authorities and underline the deteriorating condition of public infrastructure in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Jhalawar tragedy. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand described the incident as “nerve-shocking, heart-breaking, and society-rocking,” expressing deep concern over the condition and safety of government schools in the State.

The court observed that even though 6% of the state budget is allocated to education, the condition of many schools remains deplorable. Shockingly, 32% of government schools lack electricity, 9% do not have access to drinking water, and many still do not have separate toilets for boys and girls — leaving girl students especially vulnerable.

The court highlighted the gravity of the situation by stating: “Girls are afraid to go to school due to the lack of basic facilities. If they drink water, they fear needing a toilet that doesn’t exist.”

The High Court has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, as well as to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Education Department, Women and Child Development Department, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, demanding detailed reports on the current status and for immediate measures being taken.

The court has asked why the following directions should not be issued.